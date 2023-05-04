INDIA

NIA raids 16 locations in J&K terror funding case

National Investigation Agency (NIA) raids are underway at 16 locations in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday in connection with a terror funding case linked to the Jamaat-e-Islami (JEI).

Searches are ongoing at five locations in Kishtwar and 11 locations in Baramulla.

“It is alleged that funds collected under the name of JEI Charity are being given to terrorist organisations like Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen for carrying out terrorist attacks in Kashmir,” an NIA source said.

A few persons have also been detained by the central probe agency who are currently being interrogated.

Sources have said that the NIA is also examining a number of suspicious documents.

Raids were also carried out on Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir in connection to the same case.

The NIA has so far not commented on the development.

