The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at more than 25 locations in Karnataka, Kerala, and Bihar in connection with the Phulwari Sharif case involving the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The NIA has not made any official statement in the matter so far.

During the raids, sources claimed that they have recovered a few incriminating documents.

“We are probing the funding angle. The funding was being done from these areas which we are raiding,” the source said.

In Karnataka the raids were taking place in the Dakshina Kannada area.

Further details were awaited.

The case was initially registered on July 12, 2022 at police station Phulwari Sharif, district Patna, Bihar and re-registered by the NIA on July 22, 2022. The NIA filed a charge sheet against four accused on January 7, 2023.

“Investigations have revealed that Anwar is a former member of the banned terrorist organisation SIMI and is currently associated with several PFI members of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh, including one Athar Parvez who was named in the FIR and arrested on July 12 last year,” the NIA had stated.

The NIA had said that Anwar was instrumental in preparing a secret group of former SIMI members to work for the PFI, according to the NIA investigation. The prime agenda, under the banner of PFI, was to establish Islamic Rule in India as envisioned in the outfit’s ‘India 2047 Document’.

20230531-093603