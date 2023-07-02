The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is currently conducting raids at four locations in three states as part of its probe into the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ terror module that was busted in Bihar last year involving the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

The case involves the radicalisation of impressionable youth over various social media platforms for carrying out violent terrorist acts.

The Bihar ATS and other state police are also assisting the NIA in the matter.

A senior NIA official told IANS that raids are underway at two locations in Bihar — Darbhanga and Patna; one location in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and one location in Surat, Gujarat.

In the case, the NIA had filed a charge sheet against Marghoob Ahmad Danish before a special NIA Court in Bihar on January 6.

The case was initially registered at police station Phulwari Sharif in Patna and later re-registered by the NIA on July 22, 2022.

Danish was the admin of a WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa E Hind,’ created by a Pakistani national named Zain. He had added many individuals from India, as well as other countries, including Pakistan and Yemen, with the intention of radicalising them and forming sleeper cells to carry out terrorist activities.

Danish had created the ‘Ghazwa E Hind’ group on various social media platforms, including WhatsApp, Telegram, and BiP Messenger.

He had also created another WhatsApp group called ‘BDGhazwa E HindBD’ and had added Bangladeshi nationals.

The NIA official stated that once the raid was completed, details will be provided.

