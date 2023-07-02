The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted raids at multiple locations across three states as part of its probe into the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ terror module that was busted in Bihar last year and being run by Pakistan-based suspects.

The official said that a total of five locations, one in Darbhanga and two in Bihar, one in Surat (Gujarat), and one in Bareilly (Uttar Pradesh), were raided.

The official said that they have recovered incriminating materials, including digital devices (mobile phones, memory cards), SIM cards and documents, during the raids.

“The case came to light after the arrest of Marghoob Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, of Phulwari Sharif by the Bihar Police, which registered a case on July 14, 2022. The NIA took over the case on July 22, 2022. Marghoob was charge-sheeted on January 6, under various sections of IPC and UA(P) Act,” the official said.

The official said that the accused was found to be a member of the module, which was operated by Pakistan-based operatives, with the objective of radicalizing impressionable youth for the establishment of Ghazwa-e-Hind over Indian territory.

Investigations revealed that Marghoob was the admin of a WhatsApp Group ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind, created by a Pakistani national named Zain. He had added many Indians, Pakistanis, Bangladeshis and Yemeni nationals to the group with the aim of establishing sleeper cells in the country for carrying out terrorist activities.

The accused had created various social media groups of the ‘Ghazwa-e-Hind’ on WhatsApp, Telegram and BiP Messenger.

He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of ‘BDGhazwa E HindBD’ and had added Bangladeshi nationals to it.

Investigations further revealed that various suspects involved in the case were in contact with Pakistan-based handlers and were involved in propagating the idea of Ghazwa-e-Hind.

The NIA’s raids on Sunday were conducted at the premises of these suspects across three states. Further investigation into the matter is ongoing, said the officials.

