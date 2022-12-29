The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at more than 56 locations linked to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) and its members in Kerala in connection with a terror conspiracy case.

The raids started early Thursday morning and are currently going on.

The NIA had recently furnished a report before a Kerala court, claiming that the leaders of the banned PFI were in touch with Al Qaeda through different modes.

This report of the NIA was submitted to the Kerala court.

The NIA has also claimed that the PFI members had been running a secret wing which they wanted to reveal at a different time.

“Recently during raids a few devices were seized by the NIA. During the scanning of those devices the NIA learnt that the PFI leaders had been in touch with Al Qaeda. They were also having a secret wing,” said the source.

The entire network of PFI was busted by the NIA during nationwide raids which were conducted earlier. The PFI was then banned and all its leaders were arrested.

The government had said, “The Popular Front of India (PFI) and its associates or affiliates or fronts have been found to be involved in serious offences, including terrorism and its financing, targeted gruesome killings, disregarding the constitutional set up of the country, disturbing public order, etc., which are prejudicial to the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country.

“Therefore, the Ministry of Home Affairs found it necessary to curb the nefarious activities of the organisation and has hence declared the Popular Front of India (PFI) along with its associates or affiliates or fronts, including Rehab India Foundation (RIF), Campus Front of India (CFI), All India Imams Council (AIIC), National Confederation of Human Rights Organization (NCHRO), National Women’s Front, Junior Front, Empower India Foundation and Rehab Foundation, Kerala as an ‘unlawful association’ under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.”

