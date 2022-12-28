INDIA

NIA raids at PFI premises in Kerala over terror funding case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Kerala in connection with a terror funding case related to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

A source said that a few PFI cadres are on their radar.

The raids which started early Wednesday morning are currently underway. The NIA is taking help of paramilitary officials in the raid.

The NIA had recently furnished a report before a Kerala court claiming that PFI leaders were in touch with the Al Qaeda terror group via different modes.

The probe agency also claimed that the members had been running a secret wing which they wanted to reveal at a later time.

“During recent raids, the NIA recovered a few devices. During the scanning of those devices, the agency learnt that PFI leaders had been in touch with the Al Qaeda. They also had a secret wing,” said a source.

The entire network of the PFI was busted by the NIA during nationwide raids which were recently conducted.

The PFI was then banned and all its leaders arrested.

