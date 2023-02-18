INDIA

NIA raids banned PFI members’ locations in Rajasthan

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids at multiple locations belonging to the alleged members of the now banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Rajasthan, officials said on Saturday.

According to sources, the raids are being carried out at Kota, Bhilwara, Sawai, Madhopur, Bundi and at other places.

The raids started early Saturday morning and are currently underway.

“They were working for PFI and were holding senior posts in the organisation. Recently we recorded a statement of the accused who disclosed us about them. We have also gathered evidences after which raids were conducted,” the source said.

The source added that there were possibility of arrests in the matter.

