INDIA

NIA raids five locations in South Kashmir

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was on Tuesday conducting raids at five locations in South Kashmir in a terror conspiracy case.

The case relates to spreading of terror activities by various proscribed terrorist outfits in J&K.

Last time the NIA conducted raids in the case was in December 2022 at 14 locations in the districts of Kulgam, Pulwama, Anantnag, Sopore and Jammu.

The case pertains to the criminal conspiracy for carrying out terrorist and subversive activities hatched by the cadres and over ground workers (OGWs) of various proscribed organisations and their affiliates, operating under various pseudo names at the behest of their Pakistani handlers.

The NIA said they were involved in carrying out terrorist attacks by using cyberspace in J&K, targeting minorities, security personnel and spreading communal disharmony.

The case was suo moto registered on June 21, 2022 by the NIA Police Station, Jammu.

Further investigation into the case was ongoing.

2023071137248

