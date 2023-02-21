INDIA

NIA raids gangsters’ hideouts in Rajasthan, other states (Ld)

The NIA was raiding the hideouts of several gangsters in Rajasthan and other states on Tuesday.

These gangsters include Lawrence Bishnoi, Rohit Godara, Neeraj Bawana, etc., who reportedly have their hideouts in several states, including Rajasthan.

Apart from Rajasthan, the raids are going on in many districts of Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, said officials.

According to the information, the operation started in Rajasthan regarding the network related to Lawrence and Neeraj Bawana, and their accomplices.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is taking action at about 23 places in the state including Jodhpur, Sikar, Churu, Jhunjhunu and Bikaner-Sriganganagar border areas.

In fact, in the recent interrogation of gangster Lawrence, the Pakistan connection and arms smuggling by his accomplices was revealed. In view of this, the NIA team has become active, said officials.

