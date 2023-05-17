INDIA

NIA raids hideouts of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and accomplices

Amid raids on hideouts of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his accomplices in seven states, the NIA on Wednesday carried out searches in Jaipur and other cities of Rajasthan like Churu, Alwar, Hanumangarh, and Ganganagar, officials said.

Officials said that a large quantity of illegal weapons have also been recovered.

In Sadulshahar, the NIA team is interrogating a few people connected to the gangsters. Those detained are being interrogated in closed rooms.

The team has also reached the house of history-sheeter Vikram Laden – on the list of most wanted criminals – in Behror (Alwar).

Apart from Rajasthan, the NIA team is carrying out raids in Delhi-NCR, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Madhya Pradesh.

