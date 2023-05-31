INDIA

NIA raids house of absconding PFI operative in Bihar’s Katihar

NewsWire
0
0

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a raid at the residence of Mahboob Alam, an operative of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar’s Katihar district on Wednesday.

Alam’s house is located at Vansi Nagar area under Hasanganj police station. Alam has been absconding.

Om Prakash, the SDPO of Katihar said: “The NIA team is conducting raids on an alleged operative of PFI and we are assisting the NIA sleuths. The details will be given by the NIA officials. We are not leading the investigation.”

Mahboob Alam is said to be an active operative of PFI and has strong connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module. A number of PFI operatives are lodged in jail but he is on the run.

The Patna Police had busted a terror module of the PFI in Phulwari Sharif on July 14 last year. Later the case was transferred to the NIA for further investigation. NIA had booked 26 persons in that connection and all of them were arrested from different locations later.

20230531-120202

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Shalin Bhanot talks about playing a demon in ‘Bekaboo’

    J&K Police busts SIM card misuse fraud, books vendor in Kupwara

    Finance Minister’s video of buying vegetables evokes mixed reactions

    Sharmila Tagore: Kishore Kumar sang ‘Mere sapnon ki rani’ very casually