A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a raid at the residence of Mahboob Alam, an operative of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Bihar’s Katihar district on Wednesday.

Alam’s house is located at Vansi Nagar area under Hasanganj police station. Alam has been absconding.

Om Prakash, the SDPO of Katihar said: “The NIA team is conducting raids on an alleged operative of PFI and we are assisting the NIA sleuths. The details will be given by the NIA officials. We are not leading the investigation.”

Mahboob Alam is said to be an active operative of PFI and has strong connection with the Phulwari Sharif terror module. A number of PFI operatives are lodged in jail but he is on the run.

The Patna Police had busted a terror module of the PFI in Phulwari Sharif on July 14 last year. Later the case was transferred to the NIA for further investigation. NIA had booked 26 persons in that connection and all of them were arrested from different locations later.

