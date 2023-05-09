One person was detained during the ongoing NIA raids in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, sources said.

Raids are being conducted at multiple locations in J&K and Tamil Nadu in separate cases.

The man detained in J&K is said to be a suspect and was being questioned. As of now his identity has not been revealed. The raids in the union territory are being held in connection with a terror funding case.

A source said that in Tamil Nadu, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was raiding 10 locations belonging to the banned organisation, Popular Front of India (PFI). The premises linked to Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) were also being raided.

The NIA teams are examining a number of incriminating documents.

As of now the NIA has not officially commented anything on the raids.

Further details were awaited.

