The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting raids at several locations in Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh with the help of local police and intelligence agencies in connection with a case pertaining to an IS conspiracy, sources said, adding that four have been detained.

A few persons have been detained but as of now the NIA has not officially commented on the matter.

One of the detained persons has been identified as Zubair Sheikh. The source said that electronic devices were recovered from his possession.

Zubair, was detained from Pune, and was also associated with another busted IS Shimoga (Karnataka) module, said sources.

In Mumbai, a joint team of NIA and Mumbai Police was conducting search operations at four locations in Mumbai and Pune.

One of the raids was conducted at Wazir Cascade Society which falls under Kondhwa Police Station.

Highly placed sources said that they have detained four Islamic State (IS) linked and inspired individuals following the raids.

“They have been on our radar since 2021 due to their suspicious activities. During searches, multiple incriminating material, including digital devices have been seized from the accused and their houses,” said the source.

The source said that key detained a member of the module Tabish (Mumbai) who had given an oath of allegiance to Amir of Islamic State (IS) and also wrote articles in IS propaganda magazine ‘Voice of Hind’.

The source said that the raids were still going on.

Further details were awaited.

2023070333061