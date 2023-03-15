INDIA

NIA raids multiple locations in J&K, Punjab

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Punjab in connection with a terror related matter in which Pakistan-based handlers were using their Indian agents to provoke the youths to join terrorist outfits.

Searches were conducted at 11 locations belonging to the above suspects across J&K in the districts of Kulgam, Shopian, Pulwama, Anantnag, and one location in Fatehgarh Sahib, Punjab.

Digital devices and incriminating material were seized from these locations.

A senior NIA official said that in June 2022, they registered a suo moto case against OGWs and cadres of various proscribed outfits and their affiliates, who were operating under various pseudo names on the commands of their Pakistani commanders.

In follow up operations in 2022, searches were conducted at 14 locations in six districts of Jammu and Kashmir, including Srinagar, Baramulla, Pulwama, Anantnag, Budgam and Kathua.

“The case relates to a terror conspiracy hatched by Pakistan-based commanders of proscribed terrorist organisations to radicalize youth of J&K and target members of minority communities, security personnel and religious events. The accused were also found involved in spreading terror in J&K over cyber space,” the official said.

During investigations, 12 suspects were identified who were in touch with different Pakistan-based handlers.

Further investigation in the case is on.



