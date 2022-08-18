INDIA

NIA raids multiple places along IB in J&K

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out raids at multiple places along the International Border (IB) in three districts of J&K.

Official sources said sleuths of NIA carried out raids at multiple places along the IB in Jammu, Kathua and Samba districts.

Places raided include Kanachak, Ramgarh, Arnia, R.S.Pura etc, sources said adding that during the course of these raids vital evidence connected with drone weapon droppings in the area has been unearthed.

Weapon droppings through drones by terror outfits with the assistance of Pakistan intelligence agencies along the IB in J&K has become a major concern for the security forces.

