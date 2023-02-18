The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting raids since Saturday morning at the hideouts of Popular Front of India (PFI) in connection with a terror funding case.

The NIA, sources said, raided the houses of PFI members at seven locations in Rajasthan and arrested several of its members. During the raids, digital devices, airguns, sharp weapons and incriminating documents were seized.

The NIA probe is underway in Jaipur, Bundi, Sawai Madhopur and Kota. The agency conducted three raids in Kota, while other places raided include Jaipur, Sawai Madhopur, Bundi and Bhilwara.

The NIA raided the house of Imran Rangrez, a resident of Gulnagari in Bhilwara, early on Saturday morning. Rangrez is a social activist of the SDPI and also a former PFI worker. However, the NIA team did not give any inputs in this regard to the local police.

Sources said that the NIA team reached Kota early on Saturday morning and conducted raids in the Rampura police station area.

According to information received from NIA sources, accused Sadiq Saraf, a resident of Baran, and Mohdammed Asif, were arrested in the raids conducted earlier in Rajasthan.

“They were working for PFI and were holding senior posts in the organisation. Recently we recorded a statement of the accused who disclosed us about them. We have also gathered evidences after which raids were conducted,” an NIA source said.

The case pertains to information received from reliable sources that Saraf and Asif along with other PFI members and cadres had indulged in unlawful activities in Kota district.

The case was initially registered suo-moto by the NIA on September 19, 2022. Thereafter raids were conducted by the NIA at the suspected residential and business premises of the PFI members.

