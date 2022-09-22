INDIA

NIA raids PFI offices in four districts of Rajasthan, several detained

In a nationwide crackdown, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday detained several suspects in the raids at Popular Front of India (PFI) offices in four districts in Rajasthan including Jaipur.

Besides Jaipur, the NIA conducted raids in Udaipur, Kota and Baran districts of the state.

Armed commandos were deployed wherever action was taken. The NIA and the local police are yet to share information about these raids.

The operation started at around 2 a.m. and continued till 8 a.m. During the raids, the local police force was stationed there and the movement of people was stopped.

The NIA team carried out raids in Sangod town, including Vigyan Nagar of Coaching City Kota.

There is also news of the detention of some suspicious people from Sangod town of Kota. Action was taken in Nayapura Raigar Basti located at Baran district headquarters of Kota division.

The NIA has detained a person named Sadiq Hussain from Baran.

Sadiq Hussain is the district secretary of Social Democratic Party of India. The NIA team took Sadiq with them after interrogation in the SP office.

Sources said that the NIA is conducting raids at places of people allegedly involved in terror funding and running training camps.

In this sequence, a team of NIA members is staying in the city council in Baran. Enforcement Directorate, CRPF and local police are also present with the team.

