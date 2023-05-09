INDIA

NIA raids TN places linked to PFI cadres who ran terror camps to make India Islamic State

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday was conducting raids at centres connected to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, which were involved in running camps to impart terror training to youths to make India an Islamic State by 2047.

The raids commenced in the morning at ten places, including Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruvattiyur and Tiruchi.

The NIA has also detained Mohammed Qasier, the Madurai region president of the banned PFI and is interrogating him.

Sources said that they were raiding PFI’s cadre premises who ran camps to provide terror training to youth to make India an Islamic State by 2047.

“We are raiding those who were running camps to impart terror training to youth to make India an Islamic State by 2047. In this connection we had earlier arrested ten people,” said the source.

Raids are also carried out at the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) offices.

The agency has not divulged further details regarding the raids.

Further details are awaited.

20230509-104801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    RJ Balaji-starrer ‘Veetla Vishesham’ garners two crore streaming minutes on OTT

    Redmi 12C: Effortless performance, industry-leading display in a budget

    Excise policy case: Sisodia among 15 named as accused in CBI’s...

    Hindenburg fraud type assertions are devoid of facts: Adani Group