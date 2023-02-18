INDIA

NIA recovers airgun, weapons from PFI members in Rajasthan (Ld)

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday said that they have seized digital devices, airgun, sharp weapons and incriminating documents after conducting raids at seven locations belonging to the alleged members of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Rajasthan.

According to sources, the raids are being carried out at Kota, Bhilwara, Sawai, Madhopur, Bundi and at other places.

These locations are residential and commercial premises of the suspects in the case.

The raids started early Saturday morning and are currently underway.

“They were working for PFI and were holding senior posts in the organisation. Recently we recorded a statement of the accused who disclosed us about them. We have also gathered evidences after which raids were conducted,” the source said.

The case pertains to information received from reliable sources that Sadiq Sarraf and Mohammed Asif, both belonging to PFI, along with its office bearers, members and cadres had indulged in unlawful activities.

The case was initially registered suo-moto by the NIA on September 19, 2022.

The source added that there were possibilities of arrests in the matter.

20230218-124404

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Anurag Thakur launches round-the-clock Doordarshan Himachal service

    SA20 will be a build-up for the IPL, says Reece Topley

    Left Govt decided on 80:20 for Muslims & Christians: IUML

    UP: Mentally unstable man kills wife, 2 daughters