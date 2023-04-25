INDIA

NIA recovers proofs after raids in PFI Phulwarisharif case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted raids at 17 locations in four states in the Phulwarisharif case lodged against the banned Popular Front of India (PFI).

A hoard of digital devices, alongwith bank transactions details, were seized during the searches, conducted at the premises of PFI suspects in the case relating to unlawful activities by the suspects.

“As part of the operation, NIA teams swooped down on the premises of 16 suspected persons at multiple locations in Siwan, Sheohar, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Katihar, Araria, Purnea and East Champaran districts of Bihar, South Goa district of Goa, Rampur and Bhadohi districts of Uttar Pradesh and Ludhiana district of Punjab,” said the official.

Incriminating documents related to PFI and Indian currency with a face value of Rs 1,00,000 were also seized.

Thirteen persons have so far been arrested in the case related to the training of PFI cadre in Phulwarisharif, Patna on July 6 and 7, 2022, along with certain other suspects.

A total of 60 locations have so far been searched for collecting credible evidence in the case. The agency filed a chargesheet against four accused persons on January 7, 2023.

Investigations have revealed that the accused, along with other suspects, were operating from rented premises in Phulwarisharif to indulge in criminal activities on behalf of the PFI. They had also worked as physical education trainers for the recruited cadres of the PFI. It is also suspected that even after the ban on the Popular Front of India by the government, its cadres continued to be involved in promoting the outfit’s ideology and its nefarious, unlawful and anti-national activities.

