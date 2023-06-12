INDIA

NIA releases CCTV footage of attack on Indian High Commission in London, seeks public help to identify culprits

In the latest update on the attack on the High Commission of India in London by alleged Khalistani supporters, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) released five CCTV footages of the attack on Monday and sought help from the public to identify the culprits.

The attack on the Indian Embassy took place on March 19.

“The NIA requests all members of the public to provide any information regarding the individuals seen in the footage in the interest of public safety. Information can be provided on WhatsApp at +91 7290009373. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential,” tweeted the NIA.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with the protest staged by pro-Khalistani activists at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, during which the Tricolour was pulled down from the premises.

The NIA took over the case after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs instructed the Delhi Police to take legal action.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and an investigation has been initiated.

The British Deputy High Commissioner was also summoned by the Indian government, demanding an explanation for the complete absence of security during the protest.

The British High Commissioner, Alex Ellis, described the incident as “disgraceful” and “totally unacceptable.”

