INDIA

NIA releases pictures of accused involved in attack on High Commission in London

NewsWire
0
0

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday released pictures of 45 individuals involved in the March 19 attack on the Indian High Commission in London by alleged Khalistani supporters.

The pictures of accused have been taken from CCTV footages, and the NIA has sought help from the public to identify the them.

“The NIA requests all members of the public to provide any information regarding the individuals seen in the footage in the interest of public safety. Information can be provided on WhatsApp at +91 7290009373. The identity of the informant will be kept confidential,” the agency said while releasing the photographs.

The NIA had recently released five CCTV footages of the attack on the Indian High Commission. In the videos, accused can be seen gathering outside the Indian Embassy and then proceeding to attack it. They were carrying religious flags and shouting slogans, as depicted in videos.

The Special Cell of the Delhi Police registered an FIR in connection with the protest staged by “pro-Khalistani activists” at the Indian High Commission in London on March 19, during which the Tricolour was pulled down from the premises.

The NIA took over the case after the Union Ministry of Home Affairs instructed the Delhi Police to take legal action.

The FIR was registered under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act, and an investigation has been initiated.

The British Deputy High Commissioner was also summoned by the Indian government, demanding an explanation for the complete absence of security during the protest.

The British High Commissioner to India, Alex Ellis, described the incident as “disgraceful” and “totally unacceptable”.

20230614-224002

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Cong is ‘scrap’ engine, busy talking snake & poison: PM Modi

    ‘Rajkummar Rao has a wicked sense of humour,’ says Dia Mirza

    Gujarat polls: NCP MLA Kandhal Jadeja resigns from party

    Gauri Khan shares gorgeous pic of daughter Suhana on birthday