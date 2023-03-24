The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it has sealed two offices of the banned organisation Popular Front of India (PFI) in Rajasthan, and also froze 10 of its bank accounts.

An official said that NIA is investigating the criminal conspiracy hatched by PFI leaders and cadres in Rajasthan to drive a wedge between different communities in the country through radicalisation.

“The banned organisation has also been conducting training of gullible Muslim youth in handling of weapons. They have been raising funds to carry out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047,” the official said.

Earlier, on March 13, the NIA had filed chargesheet against Mohammad Ashif a.k.a. Asif of Kota, and Sadiq Sarraf of Baran in this case.

The official said that during the investigation into the case registered in September 2022, it was learnt that the offices of the PFI at Jaipur and Kota were being used for organising terror training camps.

These trainees, mostly young Muslim youth, were being radicalised and trained in the use of dangerous weapons, such as knives and swords, to attack, assault, and murder by targeting vulnerable points of the body, including the head, neck and chest.

“Therefore, PFI offices at Jaipur and Kota have been attached under the provisions of UA (P) Act as the ‘proceeds of terrorism’. The properties attached by NIA today include the PFI office located at House No. 256, near Punjab National Bank, Moti Dungari Road, District – Jaipur, Rajasthan, and the PFI office, near Arakeen Badi Masjid, Madrasa Furkania, Lalji Ghati Ladpura Kota, Rajasthan,” the official, providing details, said.

