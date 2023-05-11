INDIA

NIA searches 6 places in 2021 Naupada fake currency case, suspects D-Company link

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recovered incriminating material during searches at half-a-dozen locations in Mumbai in the 2021 Naupada case relating to seizure of high quality fake Indian currency notes (FICN), that points out the role of the D-Company.

The recovery included sharp-edged weapons, digital devices and documents, which is a strong corroboration of NIA’s earlier probe findings that established a direct connection with the D-Company in the fake currency racket. Thus the role of the D-Company has been prima facie established in the circulation of FICN in India during the NIA investigation into the case.

The case related to the seizure of counterfeit Indian currency notes of Rs 2000/-denomination.

Two persons were arrested in the case, originally registered at the Naupada police station, Thane City in Maharashtra on November 18, 2021, under relevant sections of IPC and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967. The accused, identified as Riyaz and Nasir, both residents of Mumbai, are currently in judicial custody.

The Thane Police had carried out searches and also chargesheeted the accused in the high-profile case, which was taken over by the NIA on February 7, 2023.

On Wednesday, the NIA raided several properties of the accused and suspects, mostly houses and offices, as part of its continuing investigations in the case.

