The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday conducted searches at three locations in Patna district of Bihar in the case related to the arrest of Margub Ahmad Danish alias Tahir, a resident of Phulwarisharif, in the Ghazwa-e-Hind matter.

He was involved in anti-national activities and radicalisation of impressionable youth over the social media.

The case was initially registered at the Phulwarisharif police station and later the probe was taken over by the NIA.

“Investigations have revealed that accused Margub Ahmad Danish was a self-radicalised individual and was in contact with a number of foreign entities on WhatsApp group “Ghazwa-e-Hind” created by him. In this group, terrorist acts and activities in Kashmir were being glorified with the view to radicalise impressionable youth. He had also created another WhatsApp group in the name of Ghazwa-e-Hind BD and was propagating conquest of India through violence,” the NIA official said.

The official said that during the searches conducted on Tuesday at the premises of the accused and suspects, incriminating material, including digital devices and documents, have been seized.

20221018-204203