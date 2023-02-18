INDIA

NIA seizes 3 cars used by terrorists in J&K

Three cars that were being used by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir were seized by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in a case regarding the recovery of arms and ammunition from former Deputy SP Devender Singh, officials said on Saturday.

A senior NIA official said that the seizure was made on February 15.

“We seized three cards, Hyundai i20, Maruti 800 and Hyundai i20 Sportz. These vehicles were used by accused for the furtherance of terror activities in the Kashmir vValley. The vehicles were seized under sections 25 (1) of the UA (P), Act,” the NIA said.

The case pertains to the arrest of four accused, including two active terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), who were going out of the union territory in order to commit terrorist acts, in a Hyundai i20 car.

Based on information, this car was intercepted at Al-Stop naka on the Srinagar-Jammu Highway on January 11, 2020.

During search, one AK-47 Rifle, three pistols, one hand grenade, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered and seized.

The case was initially registered at the Qazigund police station in Kulgam and later, the probe of the matter was taken over by the NIA.

“Investigations have revealed that the Hyundai i20 owned and used by accused Irfan Shafi Mir, Maruti 800 registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and used by his son accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, and Hyundai i20 Sportz registered and used by Tanveer Ahmad Wani were used for terror activities in Kashmir Valley,” said the NIA official.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

