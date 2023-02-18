INDIA

NIA seizes 3 vehicles used for militancy purposes in J&K

National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday seized three vehicles used for militancy purposes in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to an NIA statement, the vehicles were seized under section 25 (1) of UAPA.

The case pertains to arrest of four accused persons, including two active terrorists of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), who were going out of J&K in order to commit militant acts in a Hyundai i20 car, it stated.

“Based on information, this car was intercepted at Al-Stop naka on Srinagar-Jammu Highway near Mir Bazar Police Post Kulgam on 11.01.2020. During search, one AK-47 Rifle, 3 pistols, 1 hand grenade, ammunition and other incriminating material were recovered and seized,” the statement reads.

The case was initially registered in PS Qazigund on 11.01.2020 and re-registered by NIA on 17.01.2020.

“Investigations have revealed that the Hyundai i20 owned and used by accused Irfan Shafi Mir, Maruti 800 registered in the name of Mushtaq Ahmad Shah and used by his son accused Syed Naveed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah, and Hyundai i20 Sportz registered and used by Tanveer Ahmad Wani of Humhama were used for militant activities. Further investigations in the case are in progress”, it said.

