The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has seized six shops belonging to terrorist Fayaz Ahmad Khan in Lethpora, Kashmir, in connection with a militant attack on the CRPF Group Centre on December 2017.

The attack claimed the lives of five soldiers and three militants.

Khan was arrested by the NIA following a massive raid in Jammu and Kashmir in May 2022 along with Muzamil Mushtaq Bhat.

“Bhat and Khan, the two workers of The Resistance Front (TRF), were in contact with their Pakistan-based handlers for providing logistic support for terrorist activities, spreading terrorist propaganda, radicalising and recruiting new members of the banned outfit,” an NIA official said.

The TRF is an offshoot of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terror group.

The official added that the TRF and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul have been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of Jammu and Kashmir for indulging in violent activities.

He along with his other associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan, have been recruiting individuals to conduct reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting ammunition, explosives in order to launch attacks on the security forces and execute targeted killings.

