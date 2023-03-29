ENTERTAINMENTBOLLYWOODINDIA

Nia Sharma turns judge for special episode of ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’

NewsWire
0
0

‘Naagin 4’ actress Nia Sharma is all set to make a cameo appearance on the fantasy drama ‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ where she will be seen as a judge of a special competition to select the most attractive man in town.

The actress is excited about shooting with the cast of the show and also said that it is an opportunity for her to promote her music video, ‘Daiyya Daiyya’.

She shared: “It was a pleasure shooting with my friends Karan, Gashmeer, and Reem while spreading the word about my latest music video ‘Daiyya Daiyya’. It’s an upbeat and fun song that I am sure the audience will enjoy.”

Nia is a well-known name of the TV industry and she has been part of ‘Jamai Raja’, ‘Ishq Mein Marjawan’, ‘Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai’, and also participated in the stunt-based reality show, ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 8’, and dance reality show, ‘Jhalak Dikhlaa Jaa 10’.

The 32-year-old actress added: “In the upcoming episode, I will be seen judging a competition that will determine the hottest man in the town of Landsdale. I can’t wait for viewers to witness the ultimate face-off of two werewolves and to see how I bring my unique twist to this thrilling tale.”

‘Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal’ airs on Colors.

20230329-113603

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Bryan Adams wants to direct a film

    Architect turned actress Khanak Budhiraja to fight evil practice in ‘Ek...

    Katrina Kaif’s ‘Phone Bhoot’ is a “bhayanak” comedy; Watch here

    Award-winning director Cheran slams AIADMK regime for Chennai’s waterlogging woes