NIA sleuths to visit K’taka over Bajrang Dal activist murder case

National Intelligence Agency (NIA) will soon visit Karnataka’s Shivamogga district in connection with the murder case of Bajrang Dal activist Harsha Hindu, sources said on Thursday.

Authorities in the state have decided to shift 10 accused persons in the murder case to the Central Prison in the Parappana Agrahara, located in the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The Centre has handed over the case to the NIA, which in turn has registered a case in connection on Wednesday, according to the sources.

The incident, which took place on February 20, triggered large scale violence in Shivamogga, leading to authorities to impose a seven-day curfew.

Union Minister for State for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje had written a letter to the Home Minister Amit Shah demanding an NIA probe into the incident.

The Karnataka government had invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) against the 10 accused persons .

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai had also stated that once the local police complete their investigations, the case would be handed over to Central agencies.

