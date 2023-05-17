In a joint operation with the National Investigation Agency (NIA), the Special Task Force (STF) of Haryana police on Wednesday carried out a cordon and search operation at the hideouts of gangsters and anti-social elements across the state.

In the special operation, a total of 77 locations, including 25 target locations of NIA and 52 target locations of the Special Task Force, were raided throughout Haryana.

The STF officials said that it is part of a crackdown against organised crime syndicates.

During the raids, the STF nabbed four criminals which included Bunty aka Pardhan, a resident of Desalpur in Jhajjar carryying a bounty of Rs 55,000 on his head.

“Bunty is a dreaded criminal who was an active member of the Ashok Pradhan gang. He was involved in more than 14 cases of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, kidnapping, and extortion,” an STF official said.

The STF also nabbed Sunil, a resident of Tarkhan village in Jind. Sunil was an active member of gangster Pardeep Jmawadi’s gang. He is involved in more than 35 cases of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, dacoity, and extortion.

Another arrested criminal has been identified as Rahul, a resident of Kadarpur village in Gurugram.

20230518-000004