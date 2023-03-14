The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday said that they have submitted the first charge sheet in a case relating to the illegal activities and agenda of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) being pursued in Rajasthan to create an Islamic State in India by 2047.

The charge sheet was submitted in the special court of NIA in Jaipur on Monday.

The NIA said that the case was registered in September 2022 to probe the criminal conspiracy, which had been hatched by the PFI cadres. The aim was to drive a wedge between different communities in India through radicalisation and arms-training of gullible Muslim youth, training them in handling of weapons and explosives and raising funds for carrying out acts of terror and violence with the ultimate objective of establishing Islamic Rule in India by 2047.

The NIA said that they have charge-sheeted Mohammad Ashif alias Asif of Kota and Sadiq Sarraf of Rajasthan’s Baran under sections 120B, 153A of IPC and section 13, 17, 18, 18A & 18B of the UA(P) Act.

“They are trained PFI members who were involved in the recruitment and radicalisation of impressionable Muslim youths for the PFI for committing violent acts. They were also found involved in organising training camps in handling of weapons and explosives, instigating PFI cadres to pick-up arms and raising funds for carrying out violent activities.

“They were also found actively promoting enmity between different religious groups in India and motivating the youth to resort to violent means to establish Islamic rule in the country,” the charge sheet read.

The accused persons radicalised gullible Muslim youths by brainwashing them into believing that Islam was in danger in India and it was therefore essential for PFI cadres and the community to train themselves in use of arms for protecting Islam and establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047. The accused persons were collecting funds in the name of Zakat for procurement of weapons and organising weapon and explosives training camps for PFI cadres.

