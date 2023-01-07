The National Investigation Agency (NIA) team, probing the Ekbalpur-Mominpur clashes in Kolkata on October 9 last year, on Saturday filed the charge sheet in the matter at a special court in Kolkata.

A total of 14 persons were named in the 400-page charge sheet, out of whom eight have been arrested by the NIA sleuths, while six others are still absconding.

However, surprisingly, all the 20 persons who were arrested earlier by the special investigation team (SIT) of Kolkata Police in relation to the clashes, have been acquitted of all charges in the NIA charge sheet. Sources said that NIA sleuths have not received any clue in the matter against those 20 persons arrested by the city police earlier.

On January 4, the NIA team conducted raids at 17 locations in and around Kolkata in connection with the clash and recovered cash worth Rs 33.87 lakhs from certain residences at Bhukailash Road and Mayurbhanj Road during their operations. Sharp-edged weapons and other incriminating items were also seized. During the course of the raid, the NIA team also faced resistance from the local residents.

The clashes broke out on the occasion of Laxmi Puja and in the process of dispersing the violent mob, one officer in the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police was also injured. Police later detained 30 persons.

On October 19, the NIA took over the investigation in the matter from the Kolkata police SIT, was formed following a directive of the Calcutta High Court.

On November 10, addressing an administrative review meeting in Nadia, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee accused the NIA of fuelling communal tensions in the state.

