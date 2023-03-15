INDIA

NIA submits supplementary charge sheet in Ekbalpore communal violence case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday said that they have submitted a supplementary charge sheet in the Ekbalpore communal violence case before a Special NIA court in Kolkata.

The case pertains to a clash between two communities in the jurisdiction of Ekbalpore police station in Kolkata.

The supplementary charge sheet was filed against Md Zeeshan Akbar alias Zeeshan under sections 120B, 147, 149, 152, 332, 352 & 436 of IPC.

The NIA filed the charge sheet against 14 accused in January.

“It was found during investigation that Md Zeeshan Akbar, along with other co-accused, had hatched a criminal conspiracy and had mobilised an ‘unlawful assembly’ with the intention to attack dwelling houses/shops of Hindu community at Gali No. 8, Bhukailash Road, Kolkata by using crude bombs, petrol bombs, wooden sticks, brickbats, and stones,” said the NIA in it’s charge sheet.

The NIA has also alleged that the mob disrupted the electricity supply in the area and prevented the police personnel from entering Gali No. 8 to control the riots.

“The mob also assaulted the police personnel causing injuries to one of personnel,” read their charge sheet.

