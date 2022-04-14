A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday took custody of a prisoner lodged in Bihar’s Siwan jail.

The NIA officials came to the jail with a production warrant for Irfan, alias Chunnu in an alleged terror case relating to banned militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM).

Irfan, a native of Bhanmauli village under Barharia police station in Siwan, is alleged to have supplied seven 9mm pistols to the JeM in Jammu and Kashmir.

The NIA had arrested four persons in Saran district a few months ago. During their interrogation, it appeared that there is a nexus in Bihar which used to supply arms and ammunition to militants in Kashmir Valley. Those four persons had revealed the name of Irfan.

Irfan was lodged in Siwan jail under the Arms Act. After getting custody of Irfan, NIA officials took him to New Delhi for further interrogation. He will be produced before a NIA court in Jammu and Kashmir.

