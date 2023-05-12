INDIA

NIA takes over probe into Ram Navami violence in Bengal

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has recently taken over the investigation into the violence that occurred during the Ram Navami procession in West Bengal.

The NIA has registered six new FIRs under the Explosive Substance Act in relation to the incidents of violence and arson that took place in Howrah and Hooghly districts on March 30.

The decision to transfer the investigation to the NIA came in compliance with an earlier directive of the Calcutta High Court that asked the agency to take charge of the case. The agency also submitted a petition before a special court seeking a direction to take over all the case dairies and obtain the custody of all the arrested accused from the West Bengal Police.

The incidents of violence during the Ram Navami procession had caused significant unrest in West Bengal. By assuming control of the investigation, the NIA aims to probe the matter thoroughly and bring those responsible for the violence to justice, the agency has said.

20230512-080601

