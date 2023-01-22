INDIA

NIA team in Jammu to probe three blasts

NewsWire
0
0

A day after three blasts took place in Jammu’s Bajalta area in which ten persons, including a police constable sustained injuries, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the site on Sunday.

The case as of now is being investigated by the local police, but there are possibilities that it could be transferred to the NIA.

The probe has suggested that it was done by cross border terrorists. The role of Pakistan-based handlers was being looked into.

Mukesh Singh, Additional DGP (Jammu Zone) had said on Saturday that six people were injured in two blasts that occurred in two vehicles in Narwal area of Jammu city. Later on one more blast was reported.

Surinder Singh, the constable was performing his duty at the Sidhra Chowk when a dumper carrying sand appeared. The police stopped it for the checking but suddenly it exploded injuring all.

Now the NIA team has reached there and is collecting evidence.

20230122-114005

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Korean company setting up waste-to-energy plant in Meghalaya

    NHAI Chairman repatriated to his parent cadre

    NIA team likely to visit Raigad

    Congress says Ahmed Patel’s son not upset, will take care