A day after three blasts took place in Jammu’s Bajalta area in which ten persons, including a police constable sustained injuries, a team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the site on Sunday.

The case as of now is being investigated by the local police, but there are possibilities that it could be transferred to the NIA.

The probe has suggested that it was done by cross border terrorists. The role of Pakistan-based handlers was being looked into.

Mukesh Singh, Additional DGP (Jammu Zone) had said on Saturday that six people were injured in two blasts that occurred in two vehicles in Narwal area of Jammu city. Later on one more blast was reported.

Surinder Singh, the constable was performing his duty at the Sidhra Chowk when a dumper carrying sand appeared. The police stopped it for the checking but suddenly it exploded injuring all.

Now the NIA team has reached there and is collecting evidence.

