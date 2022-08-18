A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) is likely to visit Maharashtras Raigad where cache of explosives and three AK-47 assault rifles were found on Thursday on an abandoned boat at Harihareshwar beach.

According to the information, the Maharashtra government has shared details of the entire incident with intelligence agencies as well as with the NIA.

The NIA is also keeping an eye on the entire incident, a source said, adding a team of NIA Mumbai is all set to reach Raigad.

The boat was found in Raigad after which the police swung into action. A red alert was imposed in entire area, and taking into consideration the seriousness of the situation, the top brass officials were briefed.

“The Maharashtra Home Ministry was briefed by the top brass officials. Later on, the information was shared with Coast Guard and the NIA,” said a Maharashtra government official.

The boat ‘Lady Han’ belonged to an Australian couple and its engine was not working.

“Hana Laundergun, the owner, and her husband James Harbet were contacted by us. It was going to Europe via Muscat on June 26. It had problem in engine after which the crew abandoned it and it reached Raigad,” the official said.

The Maharashtra government has said it is taking the matter seriously, and is in touch with the probe agency.

The NIA has not made any official statement as of now.

