A team of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) reached the Air Force Station Jammu on Sunday while all flight operations took place normally from Jammu airport except for two earlier flights which were cancelled due to operational reasons.

In the wake of two explosions that occurred at the Air Force Station here, a team of the NIA reached the spot where some damage was caused to the concrete structures at the Air Force Station.

It is yet to be established whether drones were used to drop low intensity bombs at the Air Force station.

Meanwhile, Additional Director General Police (ADG) Jammu, Mukesh Singh told reporters that the police have arrested a militant near a mall in the jurisdiction of the Trikuta Nagar police station from whose possession an IED weighing 5 Kgs has been recovered.

