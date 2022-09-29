INDIA

NIA team sent to Udhampur, likely to take over blast case

NewsWire
0
0

The Udhampur blast case in which two persons suffered injuries, is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Highly placed sources said that a team of elite NIA officials has been sent to J&K’s Udhampur.

The team is likely to take charge of all the documents regarding the blast from the local police.

Two people were injured in a “mysterious blast” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district late Wednesday evening.

Police said two people were injured in a mysterious blast in a parked bus in Domail Chowk.

“The two injured persons have been shifted to hospital. This is the second such blast in Udhampur during the last 24 hours,” the police said.

As per reports, the bus was parked near a petrol pump and was empty at the time of explosion. The intensity of the blast was such that the roof of the bus got damaged, and the window panes of several nearby vehicles were also damaged.

A large number of police personnel and a bomb disposal squad reached the spot after receiving information about the blast.

An FIR has been lodged and investigation started in this incident, the police added.

20220929-101003

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    moto g22 unveiled in India at an affordable price

    22nd edition of IIFA to air on Colors on Sunday

    Dissecting government’s letter to agitating farmers

    India logs 1,270 new Covid cases, 31 deaths