The Udhampur blast case in which two persons suffered injuries, is likely to be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Highly placed sources said that a team of elite NIA officials has been sent to J&K’s Udhampur.

The team is likely to take charge of all the documents regarding the blast from the local police.

Two people were injured in a “mysterious blast” in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district late Wednesday evening.

Police said two people were injured in a mysterious blast in a parked bus in Domail Chowk.

“The two injured persons have been shifted to hospital. This is the second such blast in Udhampur during the last 24 hours,” the police said.

As per reports, the bus was parked near a petrol pump and was empty at the time of explosion. The intensity of the blast was such that the roof of the bus got damaged, and the window panes of several nearby vehicles were also damaged.

A large number of police personnel and a bomb disposal squad reached the spot after receiving information about the blast.

An FIR has been lodged and investigation started in this incident, the police added.

