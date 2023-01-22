A National Investigation Team (NIA) team on Sunday visited the site of Saturday’s blasts in J&K’s Jammu city, officials said.

Official sources said that the NIA sleuths spent more than one hour at the sites collecting samples.

As per the sources, the investigation of the blasts on Saturday in which at least 9 people were injured is likely to be handed over to the NIA.

Two blasts occurred in two vehicles in Narwal area of Jammu, as per Additional DGP, Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh, leaving six people injured. Later on, one more blast was reported.

Lt Governor Manoj Sinha has condemned the blasts. He also announced Rs 50,000 cash relief for each person injured in these blasts.

