In view of the rising pressure of the growing number of cases in West Bengal, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) might soon increase its staff strength at the agency’s Kolkata office.

It is learnt that an assurance has come from the office of NIA Director General Dinkar Gupta about deploying more investigating officials in the agency’s Kolkata office. Currently, there are only six investigating officials at the Kolkata office and the insiders feel that the ideal strength should be at least 20.

Sources said the office of the Director General has acknowledged the requirement of increasing the staff strength in the Kolkata office for the purpose of speedy progression in the new cases as well for the follow-up of the old cases for which hearings are going on in the courts.

Recently, the Calcutta High Court had entrusted the NIA with the task of probing the clashes that took place during Ram Navami processions in different parts of the state.

On Monday, the NIA had approached the Calcutta High Court accusing West Bengal police of non-cooperation in handing over crucial documents in this particular case.

The NIA is the third central investigating agency which has taken the initiative to increase its staff strength in Kolkata. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which are conducting parallel probes into multiple cases of financial irregularities in West Bengal, too have increased their staff strength at their Kolkata offices.

