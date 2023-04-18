INDIA

NIA to question Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with Atiq-Ashraf murder case

NewsWire
0
0

The NIA is likely to grill gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in connection with the sensational murder case of Atiq Ahmad and his brother Ashraf.

Sources in the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said that they will grill him regarding the weapons used by the three murderers of Atiq and Ashraf.

“The killer used Zigana, the Turkey-made pistol to eliminate Atiq and Ashraf. It was the same weapon which was used to kill Punjabi singer Siddhu Singh Moosewala,” said the sources.

The sources said that gangster Sundar Bhati also has connections with Lawrence Bishnoi and they are looking into this angle too.

Sunny, one of the killers of Atiq and Ashraf, used to call Bishnoi his role model.

Last year, the NIA lodged three separate FIRs (FIR no. 37, 38, 39). In FIR no. 37 the agency had mentioned about foreign based pro-Khalistan supporters who had been hatching a conspiracy to wage war against India and to create unrest in the country.

FIR no. 38 was lodged against Bambaiya Gang in which Neeraj Bawana, Kaushal Chaudhary and others were made the accused.

FIR no. 39 was lodged against Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Jathedi, Kala Rana and their aides.

“Today Lawrence Bishnoi was produced before the NIA court in connection with FIR no 37. Recently, we held one Deepak in the case. Deepak was in touch with Bishnoi,” the source said.

The sources said the gangsters have formed two ‘Mahagathbandhans’ to run their crime syndicates smoothly by creating a pan-India network.

In gangsters’ Mahagathbandhan the group A is of Neeraj Bawana. “In Neeraj Bawana’s Mahagatbandhan there are Saurabh alias Gaurav, Suvegh Singh alias Sibbu, Subham Baliyan, Rakesh alias Raka, Irfan alias Chhenu, Ravi Gangwal and Rohit Chaudhary and Davinder Bambiha Gang,” the source said.

In Lawrence Bishnoi’s group (team B), there is Sandeep alias Kala Jatehdi, Kapil Sangwan alias Nandu, Rohit Moi, Deepak Boxer, Prince Tewtia, Rajesh Bawania and Ashok Pradhan.

These two Mahagathbandhan gangsters have created havoc in many states and are also indulging in gang wars.

“If their teams have any connections with the Atiq and Ashraf murder case, we will share the entire operation with the UP Police,” said the official.

(Atul krishan can be approached at atul.k@ians.in)

20230418-145801

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    UPI transactions registered in FY 21-22 were 45 b, show 8...

    J&K LG, Union MoS unveil District Export Plans for UT

    BJP, RSS want one ideology, culture to prevail in India, Cong...

    Early detection of Dementia