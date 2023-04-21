INDIA

NIA visits site of attack on army vehicle in J&K

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday visited the Poonch-Rajouri highway in Jammu and Kashmir where an army vehicle was attacked by terrorists on Thursday following which five soldiers were killed.

“Three out of five who attacked the army vehicle are probably Pakistani and two are local terrorists. After hurling grenades, they fled in a vehicle,” a source in the know of things said.

According to sources, “the main purpose of the attack was to disturb the G20 meeting which is being held in India”.

“They wanted to give a message that India is vulnerable,” a source said.

Terrorists attacked an army vehicle around 3 p.m. on Thursday.

They fired at the vehicle followed by a grenade attack which resulted in the vehicle catching fire.

Five soldiers identified as Havaldar Mandeep Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Sewak Singh — all four from Punjab, and Lance Naik Debashish of Odisha were killed in the attack while another soldier was critically injured.

