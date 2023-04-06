SPORTSCRICKETSOUTH ASIA

Nic Pothas appointed Bangladesh men’s team assistant coach

NewsWire
0
0

Former South African batter Nic Pothas has been appointed as the assistant coach of the Bangladesh men’s cricket team, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced on Thursday.

The 49-year-old has reached a two-year agreement with the BCB and will join the squad in the UK next month for the three-match ODI series against Ireland.

“I am honoured to commit to the Bangladesh national team. The depth and array of talent running through Bangladesh is exceptional and I believe we have some exciting years ahead of us,” Pothas said on his appointment.

In a coaching career that spans over a decade, Pothas has worked as the head coach of West Indies (2018-2019) and Sri Lanka (2017-2018). He had also performed the roles of assistant coach and fielding coach of the West Indies side and had been the lead fielding coach of Sri Lanka.

Prior to joining Bangladesh, Pothas was the wicketkeeping coach of Hampshire County Cricket Club. He has played three ODIs for South Africa and made over 16,000 first class and List A runs.

20230406-173401

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    IND v SA, 1st ODI: Samson, Iyer fifties go in vain...

    Warm-up: Agarwal, Pujara dimissed before lunch, Indians extend lead

    3rd Test: Root, Bairstow help England complete series clean sweep

    Amy Hunter is youngest to hit century in international cricket