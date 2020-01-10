NIC widens e-counselling services, sets up transport database

New Delhi, Jan 16 (IANS) In a big e-governance move, the National Informatics Centre, under the IT Ministry, has partnered with over 35 examinations and counselling bodies like the NTA, the CBSE, the AICTE, and the UGC in facilitating central and state level examinations like the UGC/CSIR-NET, JEE, NEET among others.

IT Ministry officials on Thursday said that counselling services are provided to nations and state boards like the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA), the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB), the Centralised Counselling for M.Tech for admissions into over 3000 academic institutions including IITs, NITs, the Maulana Azad Medical College, the Armed Forces Medical College and Central- and state-funded universities/institutions in departments like engineering, medical, pharmacy, and management to over 89 lakh candidates.

“Automated systems have simplified the selection process facilitating admissions as per merit and candidates preferences… introductions of single registration for multiple courses has significantly reduced time efforts, expenses and manpower requirements, an official said.

They said e-counselling services offered by the NIC is a one stop online solution for all examinations, results publications, counselling and admission needs from applications form, fee payment, e-admit card, selection of courses and institutes.

The NIC has also tied up with the Road Transport and Highways Ministry to execute eTransport Mission Mode Project across the country to provide comprehensive transport related services to citizens and stakeholders.

NIC and the Ministry have created a huge database called Transport National Register, comprising records of 26 crore vehicles and 17 crore drivers by consolidating data from all states. The critical data repository provides value added services to various agencies in government and business sectors.

