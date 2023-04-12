Television personality Nick Cannon would be “all in” to have a baby with singer Taylor Swift because he thinks they would “relate well” to each other.

The 42-year-old comedian already has twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Powerful Queen, two, six-month-old Rise with Brittany Bell, 20-month-old twins Zion and Zillion and five-month-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, seven months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, six months, with LaNisha Cole and most recently welcomed Halo Marie with Alyssa Scott in December, one year on from losing their son Zen to brain cancer, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

Now, ‘The Masked Singer’ host has shared that he would like to welcome a child with country superstar Taylor, 33, because he thinks they would “relate” to each other.

Asked by host Howard Stern on ‘The Howard Stern Show’ if he would like to have a child with Taylor, he said: “I’m all in! First of all, she’s an amazing songwriter. What I do love about Taylor Swift is that she has been so vulnerable and open with all of her music. I think she would relate to me very well. We probably will understand each other.”

Just days ago, Canon shared that he regretted not fathering a child with ‘AM to PM’ hitmaker Christina Milian when they were together for a couple of years in the early 2000s.

Speaking to the Shade Room in an interview shared on YouTube, he wrote: “Everybody talks about having kids (in relationships). If I say this, I know it’s gonna go viral.

“But when Christina Milian and I were doing ‘Love Don’t Cost a Thing’, I remember when I found out she was pregnant (years later) I was like, ‘Dang, man.’ But I was so happy for her. I remember we (were) kids in love early on, and so we talked about that. But to each his own. Life plans it out. The universe gives it how it’s supposed to be given.”

