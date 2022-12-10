ENTERTAINMENTHOLLYWOOD

Nick Carter returns to stage with Backstreet Boys, days after being accused of rape

NewsWire
0
0

Singer Nick Carter has returned to the stage for the first time since being accused of rape – an allegation his lawyer says is ‘entirely untrue’.

The Backstreet Boys singer, 42, performed along with his band mates at iHeartRadio’s Jingle Ball stage for their performance at New York’s iconic Madison Square Garden, reports mirror.co.uk.

The whole band was dressed in white for the annual festive event, which pulled together some of the biggest names in music to a crowd of thousands, who sang along to their biggest hits.

The performance comes after a woman named, Shannon Ruth, told a US press conference on Thursday she is to sue the singer of reportedly sexually assaulting her back in 2001 when she was 17-years-old, and he was 21.

Despite the rape allegations against the singer, he appeared smiling as he joined Backstreet Boys members, AJ McLean, Howie Dorough, Brian Littrell, and Kevin Richardson on the red carpet.

Ruth, now 39, accused Carter of sexually assaulting her on his tour bus following a concert in Washington state, and further claimed he took her virginity and also gave her a sexually transmitted disease.

Carter’s attorney Michael Holtz called the allegations ‘entirely untrue’ in a statement to DailyMail.com on Thursday.

“This claim about an incident that supposedly took place more than 20 years ago is not only legally meritless but also entirely untrue,” he said.

Holtz said: “Unfortunately, for several years now, Ms. Ruth has been manipulated into making false allegations about Nick – and those allegations have changed repeatedly and materially over time.”

The singer has not spoken out publicly himself and instead focussed on his family and schedule of performances leaving the lawsuit to his legal team to comment on.

Carter, who is married to Lauren Kitt for eight years, did however share on social media a photo of them with their three children Odin (6), Saoirse (3), and one-year-old, Pea on Friday, showing their support.

It has been a traumatic time for Carter, who lost his brother Aaron Carter (34), last month when he was found dead in his bathtub in Lancaster, California.

In view of the allegations, US network ABC has axed their upcoming December 14 Christmas special called, ‘A Very Backstreet Holiday’.

The holiday-themed special was going to see the band members performing hits from their 10th album, ‘A Very Backstreet Christmas’.

20221210-171004

RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

CI NEWS Inc

Tel: 905-673-6625
Tel: 416-900-6669
Fax: 905-673-6636
Ad Sales Email: Sales@canindia.com

MAILING ADDRESS
478 Dundas Street West
P.O. Box 30003
Oakville ON L6H 7L8

ABOUT CANINDIA NEWS

Recognizing the need of the community which yearned to have a newspaper that represented the viewpoint of South Asians in Canada and its potential for growth as early as 1999, CanIndia News started publishing in English and distributing free of charge.

QUICK CONTACT




    HOW CAN WE HELP YOU!

    © 2022 - CI News Inc. All Right Reserved.

    MORE STORIES

    Adele Hyde Park concerts to feature all-female lineup for London weekend

    Viola Davis in talks to star in ‘Peacemaker’ spinoff series

    Selena Gomez ‘grateful’ for releasing her Spanish EP

    ‘Kiss’ announces North American tour to resume on Sept 9