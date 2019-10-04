Nick Jonas joins ‘The Voice’ as season 18 coach

Los Angeles, Oct 8 (IANS) Singer Nick Jonas is joining the “The Voice” for the shows upcoming 18th season.

He joins returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Blake Shelton as well as host Carson Daly on the music competition series, reports variety.com.

“I’m so excited to be a part of ‘The Voice’ family. It’s such an awesome group of individuals, and I can’t wait to help these artists really build and hone in to find their unique voices,” Nick said.

The singer, who is married to Indian actress Priyanka Chopra, took to Instagram to share his excitement.

“I am so excited season 18 The Voice to be joining their crew amazing coaches Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Blake Shelton. While I am excited to be working withy you guys.. I am coming for you… I cant wait to work with some amazing talent.”

Nick performs with his brothers Kevin and Joe as The Jonas Brothers in addition to performing as a solo artist. Earlier this year, the band announced their return to music with a new single, “Sucker”, which debuted at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100.

Their album “Happiness Begins” also hit number one on the Billboard 200, while Nick’s solo single “Jealous” has been certified triple platinum.

“As a member of one of the hottest pop groups, Nick’s success in navigating all aspects of the music industry is exceptional,” said Meredith Ahr, president of alternative and reality Group, NBC Entertainment.

Ahr added: “We were so impressed by his innate musicality, technical aptitude and passion that he brought to ‘Songland’ earlier this year and know he will be an incredible fit as a coach on ‘The Voice.’ We are excited to see Nick lend his mentorship, relatability and breadth of knowledge to a new crop of artists.”

–IANS

dc/ksk