Singer Nick Jonas took to Twitter to post an adorable picture with wife actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

In the sunkissed picture, Priyanka looks absolutely radiant in a sweater while Nick teamed up a sweatshirt with a cap. He wrote: “My” with a heart emoji.

Both Priyanka and Nick often treat their fans with their pictures. A few weeks back, Priyanka also took to social media to promote Nick’s new album “Spaceman”. The album is Nick’s first solo release since 2016.

The couple also announced the Oscar nominations on March 15. Priyanka’s film “The White Tiger” was nominated for the Best Adapted Screenplay at the upcoming 93rd Academy Awards.

Nick and Priyanka tied the knot in an elaborate three-day wedding celebration at Jodhpur in December 2018. They followed Christian and Hindu marriage customs and traditions.

–IANS

anj/rs